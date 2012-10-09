Austrian metal workers get 3.2 pct pay rise

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Nearly 200,000 employees in Austria’s metalworking industries will get pay rises of at least 3.2 percent next year under a new wage accord, employers said on Tuesday.

The collective bargaining agreement negotiated on behalf of around 38,000 companies boosts the sector’s minimum wage by 3.4 percent and tops up differentials for things like night shifts by 3 percent, employers’ representatives said in a statement.

Workers had been seeking a pay increase of 5 percent.