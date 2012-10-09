UPDATE 1-Austrian metal trade workers get 3.2 pct pay rise

* Skilled trades sector workers get 3.2 pct pay rise

* Accord takes effect from start of 2013

* Separate talks under way with big metal groups (Adds details and background)

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Nearly 200,000 Austrian metal trade workers will get pay rises of at least 3.2 percent next year under a wage accord, employers said on Tuesday.

The agreement negotiated on behalf of around 38,000 companies - mostly in skilled trades with five to 10 staff - boosts the minimum wage by 3.4 percent and tops up differentials for tasks such as night shifts by 3 percent, employers said.

The accord does not cover separate negotiations between staff and large metal industry employers such as Voestalpine .

Unlike in previous years, big industrial employers in the sector have split into six groups to conduct negotiations.

Talks in the first group failed to reach a deal last week and are due to resume on Oct. 18. The other five groups start negotiations in mid-October.

Workers have been seeking pay increases of around 5 percent in Austria, which has the lowest unemployment rate in the European Union at 4.5 percent, compared with the EU average of 11.4 percent - a record high. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)