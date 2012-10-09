FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Austrian metal trade workers get 3.2 pct pay rise
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 9, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Austrian metal trade workers get 3.2 pct pay rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Skilled trades sector workers get 3.2 pct pay rise

* Accord takes effect from start of 2013

* Separate talks under way with big metal groups (Adds details and background)

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Nearly 200,000 Austrian metal trade workers will get pay rises of at least 3.2 percent next year under a wage accord, employers said on Tuesday.

The agreement negotiated on behalf of around 38,000 companies - mostly in skilled trades with five to 10 staff - boosts the minimum wage by 3.4 percent and tops up differentials for tasks such as night shifts by 3 percent, employers said.

The accord does not cover separate negotiations between staff and large metal industry employers such as Voestalpine .

Unlike in previous years, big industrial employers in the sector have split into six groups to conduct negotiations.

Talks in the first group failed to reach a deal last week and are due to resume on Oct. 18. The other five groups start negotiations in mid-October.

Workers have been seeking pay increases of around 5 percent in Austria, which has the lowest unemployment rate in the European Union at 4.5 percent, compared with the EU average of 11.4 percent - a record high. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.