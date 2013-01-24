FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria clinches tax deal with Liechtenstein-Fekter
January 24, 2013

Austria clinches tax deal with Liechtenstein-Fekter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Austria has struck a tax deal with Liechtenstein, adding another neighbour to its web of accords that lets Vienna tax money Austrians have quietly parked abroad, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Thursday.

She said the accord, expected to be formally signed next week, was estimated to raise “a few hundred million” euros for the Austrian budget.

The countries have been negotiating a deal that would let the Austrian government tax assets held in Liechtenstein-based trusts. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

