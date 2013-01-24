Austria poised to unveil Liechtenstein tax deal

VIENNA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter is set to announce a tax deal with Liechtenstein on Thursday, adding another neighbour to its web of accords that allow Vienna to tax money Austrians have quietly parked abroad.

Fekter will hold a news conference on the subject at 1000 GMT, the ministry said without giving any more details.

The countries have been negotiating a deal that would let the Austrian government tax assets held in Liechtenstein-based trusts.

The tiny principality of Liechtenstein is working to reverse its image as a haven for tax dodgers, It is following in the steps of Switzerland, which agreed similar deals with Austria, Germany and Britain last year.

Austria, which wants to balance its budget by 2016, has said it expects a windfall of 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) from its Swiss deal but has given no estimates for Liechtenstein.

Liechtenstein struck a landmark deal with the United Kingdom in 2009 called the ‘Liechtenstein Disclosure Facility’, which offers a type of amnesty to British taxpayers seeking to regularise their affairs. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)