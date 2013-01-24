FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro unit in Austria faces cartel probe-report
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 24, 2013 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

Metro unit in Austria faces cartel probe-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Austrian cartel authorities visited the premises of electronics retailer Media Markt/Saturn this month as part of a price-fixing investigation, the newspaper Die Presse reported on Thursday.

It cited the local unit of German group Metro as confirming the report and saying it would cooperate fully with the investigation.

The Austrian company had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. The Federal Competition Agency was not immediately available. Die Presse cited the agency as confirming searches of electronics retailers without naming them. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.