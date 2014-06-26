Gazprom in talks to buy Abu Dhabi's OMV stake - source

ABU DHABI/VIENNA, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom is in talks to buy Abu Dhabi’s 24.9 percent stake in Austrian oil and gas firm OMV, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Thursday.

The source confirmed comments from an Austrian member of parliament, who told Kurier newspaper and Reuters he had “concrete indications” that Abu Dhabi fund International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) and Gazprom had held discussions on the issue.

Austrian state holding company OIAG, which holds 32 percent of OMV in a shareholder pact with IPIC and coordinates any shareholding changes, said it had seen no sign that IPIC wanted to exit.

Gazprom, IPIC and OMV declined to comment. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields in Vienna and Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)