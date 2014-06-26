FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom in talks to buy Abu Dhabi's OMV stake - source
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 26, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom in talks to buy Abu Dhabi's OMV stake - source

Stanley Carvalho, Georgina Prodhan

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI/VIENNA, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom is in talks to buy Abu Dhabi’s 24.9 percent stake in Austrian oil and gas firm OMV, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Thursday.

The source confirmed comments from an Austrian member of parliament, who told Kurier newspaper and Reuters he had “concrete indications” that Abu Dhabi fund International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) and Gazprom had held discussions on the issue.

Austrian state holding company OIAG, which holds 32 percent of OMV in a shareholder pact with IPIC and coordinates any shareholding changes, said it had seen no sign that IPIC wanted to exit.

Gazprom, IPIC and OMV declined to comment. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields in Vienna and Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.