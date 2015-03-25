Austria shortlists future board members for OMV, Post, Telekom Austria

VIENNA, March 25 (Reuters) - New board members at Austrian companies OMV and Telekom Austria may include a former member of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) executive board and a former OMV chief executive, the committee charged with the choices said.

As part of a recent overhaul of how state-held stakes are managed, OBIB, the agency which oversees such holdings, formed a committee that has nominated, among others, former ECB official Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell for OMV’s supervisory board, it said on Wednesday.

The reforms earlier this year tightened the government’s grip on companies such as OMV, Telekom Austria and Austrian Post .

Tumpel-Gugerell was a member of the ECB’s executive board during the financial crisis in the mid-2000s and later served as the vice-governor of Austria’s central bank.

Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer, who is shortlisted to join Telekom Austria’s supervisory board, held OMV’s top job before Gerhard Roiss, whose contract was cut short last October over what sources said was management infighting.

The problems among OMV’s managers dominated headlines for weeks, leading Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling to criticise OBIB’s predecessor body, OIAG, for its handling of the issue and push for reform.

OBIB will coordinate its final choice with other big shareholders -- which include America Movil for Telekom Austria and Abu Dhabi’s IPIC for OMV -- as well as with existing board members, a spokesman said.

The state holds 31.5 percent of OMV, which might announce Roiss’ successor on Friday and has its next annual meeting on May 19. Austria holds 28.42 percent of Telekom Austria, which was taken over by America Movil last year, and around 53 percent of Austrian Post. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter)