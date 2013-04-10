Raiffeisen boss favours Vienna-Warsaw bourse tie-up

VIENNA, April 10 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s Chief Executive Herbert Stepic on Wednesday welcomed prospects for a tie-up between the Vienna and Warsaw stock exchanges, which have held talks on potential cooperation.

“I think that would make a lot of sense,” he told a news conference at the Austrian bank, which has a nearly 7 percent stake in the Vienna Exchange.

He said consolidation among various trading platforms was “a natural development that one should continue to pursue”.

Other Vienna bourse shareholders declined to comment.

The Vienna Stock Exchange and the Warsaw bourse have discussed merging to create a regional hub for share trading in central and eastern Europe, a source close to the discussions said on Tuesday.

A combination would bring together central and eastern Europe’s two biggest exchanges by the value of their listed companies. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)