Vienna-Warsaw bourse tie-up could take time-paper
December 18, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Vienna-Warsaw bourse tie-up could take time-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Talks on a tie-up between the Vienna and Warsaw stock exchanges are not set for a quick conclusion, the co-CEO of the Vienna Stock Exchange told the Wirtschaftsblatt paper.

“We respect one another, are in contact and talk. But talking will probably go on for some time still,” Michael Buhl was quoted as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

The Warsaw bourse, Eastern Europe’s largest equity market, aimed to conclude talks on a tie-up with the Vienna stock exchange within months, the chief executive of its operator GPW had told Reuters in September.

State-controlled GPW had said this year it was in talks with the Vienna bourse operator that could lead to a merger.

Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
