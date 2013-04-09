Vienna, Warsaw bourses held preliminary merger talks-source

VIENNA/WARSAW, April 9 (Reuters) - The Vienna Stock Exchange and the Warsaw bourse have held preliminary discussions about a possible merger of the region’s top exchanges, a source close to the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Some talks were held. But these are very preliminary and may not necessarily lead to a deal,” the person said.

A spokeswoman for the Austrian operator told Reuters it was interested in some form of co-operation, but declined to elaborate. The Warsaw bourse declined to comment. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Chris Borowski in Warsaw)