Austrian rail chief should become chancellor next week -party leader
May 13, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Austrian rail chief should become chancellor next week -party leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 13 (Reuters) - Austria’s ruling Social Democratic Party (SPO) fully backs rail boss Christian Kern to become the country’s next chancellor, the party’s acting leader said on Friday, effectively paving the way for Kern to lead the embattled coalition government.

Werner Faymann stepped down as chancellor on Monday, bowing to a party revolt that erupted after the SPO’s candidate in Austria’s presidential election crashed out in the first round. The anti-immigration Freedom Party’s candidate came first.

Acting SPO leader Michael Haeupl told reporters he expected Kern to be sworn in as chancellor next week after a party leadership meeting on Tuesday that is expected to formally propose the railway boss for the post. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy; editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
