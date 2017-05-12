FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian Foreign Minister Kurz calls for snap election
May 12, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 3 months ago

Austrian Foreign Minister Kurz calls for snap election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 12 (Reuters) - Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, who is widely expected to take the reins of the conservative party in the country's coalition government, called on Friday for a snap parliamentary election to be held.

"I personally believe early elections would be the right path," Kurz told a news conference.

While Kurz is widely favoured within his People's Party (OVP) to become its next leader after Reinhold Mitterlehner quit this week, he left open the issue of whether he intended to take on the role at a party meeting on Sunday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)

