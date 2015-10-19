FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian state holding company says not tasked with selling stakes
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 19, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian state holding company says not tasked with selling stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Austria’s state holding company OBIB, which has stakes in firms including Telekom Austria , Austrian Post and OMV, has not been instructed to sell any shares, its chief said on Monday.

Austria’s Finance Ministry on Saturday denied a newspaper report it was making preparations to sell its 28 percent stake in Telekom Austria to the company’s majority owner, Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Francois Murphy; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.