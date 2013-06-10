FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Raiffeisen opens first Hong Kong branch
June 10, 2013

Austria's Raiffeisen opens first Hong Kong branch

VIENNA, June 10 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International opened its first Hong Kong branch on Monday, less than three weeks after the resignation of its chief executive exposed divisions over its approach to foreign expansion.

Sources at the bank say doubts over foreign expansion among the provincial Austrian lenders that control RBI helped speed the departure of Herbert Stepic last month over personal deals to buy property in Singapore.

RBI, the second-biggest lender in CEE after UniCredit’s Bank Austria, has had an office in Hong Kong since 1980, and its first branch there has an initial 12 staff.

“RBI intends to capitalise on the city’s position as a global financial centre to enhance its Asian operations and to match the increasing demand from clients in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) for institutional banking and financing services,” the bank said in a statement.

RBI also has branches in Xiamen and Beijing, and has been operating a Singapore branch since 1998.

Stepic’s property deals were arranged by Swiss Bank UBS through “project companies” in the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
