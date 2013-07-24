Raiffeisen CEO says RZB not keen on new investor

VIENNA, July 24 (Reuters) - The Austrian banking group that owns most of Raiffeisen Bank International is not keen on finding a new investor to strengthen its balance sheet, RBI’s chief executive said.

Karl Sevelda, who took over as last month as CEO of central and eastern Europe’s second-biggest banking group, needs to find around 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the medium term to meet international capital standards, analysts estimate.

RBI also owes the Austrian government and other investors around 2.5 billion euros in non-voting participation capital it received after the global financial crisis broke out.

Sevelda floated the idea earlier this month of finding a strategic investor for RBI, whose market value is $5.8 billion.

But Walter Rothensteiner, who is chairman of RBI and also chief executive of the unlisted Raiffeisen Zentralbank that owns 78 percent of RBI, later said talk of a potential new partner was a misunderstanding.

Sevelda told ORF television in an interview aired late on Tuesday: “It is not the declared goal of our shareholders to bring in a major partner.”

RBI has also long been weighing a capital increase but is reluctant to do so at current share price levels of around 22 euros, compared with highs of almost 124 euros in 2007.

Sevelda said RZB might reduce its stake in any RBI capital increase. “If it comes to a capital increase, our main shareholder has already said that it wants to keep its majority, that is, 51 percent,” he said.

He added that RBI would pay back its state aid by 2017, either in one go or in tranches.

Rival Erste Group Bank this month raised 632 million euros in a capital increase to repay state aid. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)