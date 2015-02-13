FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch cuts Austria's issuer default ratings to 'AA+'
February 13, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Fitch cuts Austria's issuer default ratings to 'AA+'

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings downgraded Austria’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDR) to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’, saying government debt is expected to reach a higher peak than previously thought.

“Within a short space of time the debt dynamics of Austria have deteriorated significantly,” Fitch said on Friday.

Despite the downgrade, Austria’s very high credit quality is reflected in its ‘AA+’ rating with a stable outlook, according to Fitch. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

