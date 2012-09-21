FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's affirms Austria at Aaa, but warns of event risk
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 21, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

Moody's affirms Austria at Aaa, but warns of event risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on F riday affirmed Austria’s top Aaa government bond rating, but warned it might eventually cut the rating on the country’s vulnerability to the euro zone debt crisis.

In a statement, the credit rating agency cited Austria’s “widely diversified and competitive” economy, as well as the country’s “good track record of achieving and maintaining low budget deficits.”

But Moody’s kept its outlook negative.

“In Moody’s view the likelihood is rising that Austria - alongside the other strong euro area states - will need to commit significant additional resources to support euro area sovereigns and their banks,” the statement noted.

“In addition, Austria’s banking sector itself continues to constitute a vulnerability given the banks’ continued weak asset quality and capitalization levels, which prompted the negative outlook on Austria’s Aaa sovereign rating in February 2012.”

Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.