S&P affirms Austria 'AA+/A-1+' ratings

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its “AA-plus/A-1-plus” long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Austria, citing its open, diversified, and competitive economy.

"Austria's ongoing current account surpluses, position as an international investment creditor, and low unemployment rates should help it weather a weaker external environment," S&P said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/1yu9JSV)

The rating agency’s outlook on Austria is stable. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)