UPDATE 1-S&P affirms Austria 'AA+/A-1+' ratings; outlook stable
September 26, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-S&P affirms Austria 'AA+/A-1+' ratings; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its “AA-plus/A-1-plus” long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Austria with a stable outlook, citing its “open, diversified, and competitive” economy.

“Austria’s ongoing current account surpluses, position as an international investment creditor and low unemployment rates should help it weather a weaker external environment,” S&P said.

Austria’s main economic research institutes cut their 2014 and 2015 growth forecasts for the export-dependent economy last week as a disappointing euro zone recovery and Ukraine’s political crisis lowered demand expectations.

Membership in the European Union reduces Austria's monetary flexibility, the ratings agency said on Friday. (bit.ly/1yu9JSV)

S&P pointed that Austria posts one of the highest GDPs per capita in the European Union.

Austria’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter, compared with the first three months, and was up 0.6 percent year-on-year as exports picked up and domestic consumption remained subdued, the WIFO research institute estimated last month.

S&P said the stable outlook reflects its expectation that potential future tax reforms will not have a material impact on the government’s revenue.

Newly appointed Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said he plans to start dismantling the country’s bloated bureaucracy and simplify state finances as a way to free up resources badly needed to boost a flagging economy.

Former Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger resigned last month, citing criticism within his conservative People’s Party (OVP) on how to implement tax reform.

S&P forecast Austria’s current account surpluses to increase, enhancing the country’s international investment position. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore and Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
