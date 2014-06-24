Gazprom in "constructive" South Stream talks with EU

VIENNA, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom is in “constructive” talks with the European Commission about winning approval for its South Stream gas pipeline project to Europe, Chief Executive Alexei Miller said on Tuesday at a signing for the Austrian part of the deal.

Austrian partner OMV said transporting its own gas from a find in the Black Sea was not covered by the accord.

“Black Sea gas is not part of this agreement,” OMV CEO Gerhard Roiss told reporters at a signing ceremony. “Third-party access (to South Stream) is an issue that has to be negotiated with the Commission in Brussels.”

Gazprom and OMV agreed on Tuesday to build a branch of the controversial gas pipeline to Austria in the face of EU opposition to the project. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Noah Barkin)