FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria ups public spending after Alpine goes bust
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 22, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Austria ups public spending after Alpine goes bust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, June 22 (Reuters) - Austria will raise public spending by 500 million euros ($657 million) a year to stimulate growth after the shock insolvency of building firm Alpine Bau, the country’s chancellor said on Saturday.

The country’s biggest insolvency since the Second World War, announced on Wednesday, saddled Austrian taxpayers with losses from debt guarantees and put 5,000 jobs at risk.

“In times like this, as the crisis is far from overcome, we must maintain a decisive policy and fight for every job,” chancellor Werner Faymann told a provincial meeting of his Social Democrat party, according to the Austria Press Agency.

“We will therefore raise our investments in the economy from 4.5 billion by a further 500 million euros a year.”

He said the extra money, which would come from various reserve funds, would mainly be spent on housing, childcare, railway expansion and tunnel safety.

Austria has the European Union’s lowest unemployment rate.

Alpine bau’s insolvency dealt Spanish parent FCC a hit of 289 million euros after tax. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.