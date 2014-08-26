Austrian Finance Minister Spindelegger quits in tax reform row

VIENNA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Austrian Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger resigned on Tuesday, citing criticism within his conservative People’s Party (OVP) on how to implement tax reform.

“There has to be cohesion in a party. If the cohesion is no longer there, then the moment has come to hand over the tiller,” he told a snap news conference to announce his resignation.

Critics in the OVP say Spindelegger has failed to move ahead with their Social Democrat coalition partners on ways to cut taxes and give the economy a boost.