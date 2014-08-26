FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian Finance Minister Spindelegger quits in tax reform row
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Austrian Finance Minister Spindelegger quits in tax reform row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Austrian Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger resigned on Tuesday, citing criticism within his conservative People’s Party (OVP) on how to implement tax reform.

“There has to be cohesion in a party. If the cohesion is no longer there, then the moment has come to hand over the tiller,” he told a snap news conference to announce his resignation.

Critics in the OVP say Spindelegger has failed to move ahead with their Social Democrat coalition partners on ways to cut taxes and give the economy a boost. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.