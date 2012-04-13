Austria clinches Swiss tax deal to bolster budget

* Vienna, Berne agree deal to tax secret Swiss accounts

By Caroline Copley

VIENNA, April 13 (Reuters) - Austria nailed down a deal with Switzerland on Friday to tax money stashed by its citizens in secret accounts, securing a 1 billion euro ($1.32 billion) windfall needed to help shore up its finances.

In doing so it followed similar agreements ironed out over the last month by Switzerland with Britain and Germany to claw back taxes from nationals using Swiss banking secrecy to hide savings from the tax authorities.

Austria was keen to agree a quick deal with its neighbour as it has already included the 1 billion euro tax windfall in a package that aims to balance the state budget by 2016.

“The Swiss agreement proves our reform package is based on solid fundamentals”, Finance Minister Maria Fekter said. “Through this additional income we will achieve our budget goals and further strengthen Austria.”

The hurriedly negotiated agreement will be chalked up as a win for Fekter, who has faced criticism that her ministry’s package of tax hikes and spending curbs is based on sand.

Under the terms of the deal existing funds will be taxed at rate of between 15 and 38 percent, based on the size of the deposit stashed away.

This is less than 21 to 41 percent rate agreed in a revised deal with Germany last week, after opposition German lawmakers blocked the original accord, saying it was too lenient.

Vienna estimates there are some 12 billion to 20 billion in undeclared funds parked in Swiss accounts.

Future investment income will be taxed at a rate of 25 percent, equivalent to Austria’s capital gains tax. The finance ministry hopes to net some 50 million euros in revenue annually from 2014.

A global crackdown by cash-strapped governments on tax dodgers has chipped away at Switzerland’s cherished bank secrecy, that helped it build up a $2 trillion offshore financial sector.

Withholding tax deals allow Switzerland to preserve client confidentiality and head off the automatic exchange of information, which the European Union has been trying to deepen in the bloc.

Switzerland sees the agreements struck so far as a blueprint for further bilateral deals with EU countries.

It has held technical talks with Italian officials, while French Finance Minister Francois Baroin has indicated talks might continue after the presidential election, Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said in an interview published on Friday. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)