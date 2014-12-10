Austrian parties pursue tax reform deal to shore up coalition

VIENNA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Austria’s governing coalition partners have rolled out starkly different proposals on how to fund tax cuts, heralding months of touchy negotiations aimed at boosting voters’ purchasing power at a time when the economy is flagging.

Chancellor Werner Faymann’s Social Democrats (SPO) and Deputy Chancellor Reinhard Mitterlehner’s People’s Party (OVP) have hinted that their “grand coalition” in the Alpine republic could be at risk without a deal on tax reform.

The stakes are high because the far-right Freedom Party is running neck-and-neck with the two pro-Europe mainstream parties in opinion polls, all drawing about 25 percent support. The SPO and OVP only squeaked back into power in last year’s election.

The centre-left SPO wants to revive inheritance taxes and slap a special levy on millionaires to help pay for lower income tax rates, while the centre-right OVP opposes any new levies.

Negotiations kick off next week with the goal of having a deal ready to send to the Vienna parliament by mid-March.

“The concept is to relieve workers by at least 5 billion euros,” Faymann told reporters after a cabinet meeting. His SPO aims to cut the tax burden by 5.9 billion euros ($7.3 billion).

“This relief is needed to boost purchasing power, not just because it is fair and right, but also because it spurs the economy,” he said. The European Union member state’s export-dependent economy contracted in the third quarter and may now face a recession.

The pressure is on Faymann to deliver after he garnered a relatively modest 84 percent support as SPO leader at a party conference late last month.

Mitterlehner, riding high after replacing the unpopular Michael Spindelegger as OVP leader this year, unveiled a plan to cut taxes by 5 billion over two years and by another 2 billion from 2020, primarily by trimming spending.

If the partners can’t find a compromise, “then we have a problem”, Mitterlehner told reporters. “We don’t want to have this problem so I am very optimistic and relatively relaxed.”

Tax breaks are being complicated by the costs of winding down ailing nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, which will push up the budget deficit and state debt this year. ($1 = 0.8085 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Heinrich)