Austrian court upholds 2013 mobile frequency auction
December 11, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Austrian court upholds 2013 mobile frequency auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Austria’s highest administrative court rejected on Thursday an attempt to nullify an auction of mobile frequencies which brought the state 2 billion euros ($2.49 billion) in 2013.

The decision cannot be appealed.

Hutchison Whampoa’s Austrian unit Drei and Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile had appealed against the results of the auction, which was then Europe’s most expensive for fourth-generation (4G) frequencies per head of population.

Hutchison withdrew its appeal in June after Austria said it would invest 1 billion euros of the auction proceeds in improving broadband infrastructure. Telekom Austria had paid the most in the auction. ($1 = 0.8033 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)

