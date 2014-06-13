FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 13, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Austrian watchdog sees possible new operators in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 13 (Reuters) - Austria may see new mobile telecoms operators entering the market in the fourth quarter of this year, the country’s telecoms watchdog told journalists on Friday.

“We see very welcome signs that a few market entries are in the offing from new operators,” Johannes Gungl said. “We will already see in the fourth quarter who will come here and with what price policies operators will go into the market.”

Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields

