FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria budgets 600 mln eur for mobile frequency sale-paper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Austria budgets 600 mln eur for mobile frequency sale-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, June 25 (Reuters) - Austria had budgeted 600 million euros ($785.7 million) in revenue from an auction this year of radio frequencies that operators need to build superfast mobile broadband networks, Finance Minister Maria Fekter said in a newspaper interview.

The Austrian Telecom Control Commission (TKK) regulator had said in March it aimed to raise at least 526 million euros from the auction in September.

Asked by the Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten paper about suggestions by Infrastructure Minister Doris Bures that Austria could use proceeds of the sale to help finance housing construction, Fekter said:

“The sale proceeds are already planned in the budget at 600 million euros. She will have to come up with the 600 million euros somewhere else.”

Fekter also said in the interview published on Tuesday she was not prepared to accept a debt-financed economic stimulus package to help counter the insolvency of Alpine Bau, the country’s second-biggest builder.

Austria, with its population of just 8.4 million, is one of Europe’s hardest-fought markets and has the lowest starting prices for mobile packages.

The country’s smallest operator, Hutchison Whampoa , bought the second-smallest Orange Austria at the start of this year in the hope of easing competition with bigger rivals Telekom Austria and T-Mobile.

$1 = 0.7637 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.