Austria budgets 600 mln eur for mobile frequency sale-paper

VIENNA, June 25 (Reuters) - Austria had budgeted 600 million euros ($785.7 million) in revenue from an auction this year of radio frequencies that operators need to build superfast mobile broadband networks, Finance Minister Maria Fekter said in a newspaper interview.

The Austrian Telecom Control Commission (TKK) regulator had said in March it aimed to raise at least 526 million euros from the auction in September.

Asked by the Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten paper about suggestions by Infrastructure Minister Doris Bures that Austria could use proceeds of the sale to help finance housing construction, Fekter said:

“The sale proceeds are already planned in the budget at 600 million euros. She will have to come up with the 600 million euros somewhere else.”

Fekter also said in the interview published on Tuesday she was not prepared to accept a debt-financed economic stimulus package to help counter the insolvency of Alpine Bau, the country’s second-biggest builder.

Austria, with its population of just 8.4 million, is one of Europe’s hardest-fought markets and has the lowest starting prices for mobile packages.

The country’s smallest operator, Hutchison Whampoa , bought the second-smallest Orange Austria at the start of this year in the hope of easing competition with bigger rivals Telekom Austria and T-Mobile.