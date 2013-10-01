FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian 4G telecom auction bids seen near 2 billion euros
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 11:02 AM / in 4 years

Austrian 4G telecom auction bids seen near 2 billion euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Austria’s auction for fourth-generation (4G) telecoms spectrum is into its fourth week with bids already about four times the starting price, according to Reuters calculations.

Based on confidential information about the auction from a source close to the process, conservative calculations show the total bid volume close to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), far above the 526 million the regulator had set as a minimum.

“It’s going in that direction,” said the source when presented with the calculations.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter said the bidding process was still going on, and two of the sources said no fourth player had emerged to take advantage of cut-rate offers designed to encourage a new market participant.

When the initial bidding rounds are over, the final price will come down after participants submit sealed bids for combinations of frequency blocks. The actual price paid by the winner will approximate to the second-best offer received.

“We do not give any estimates. We provide no further information,” a spokeswoman for the regulator said on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.