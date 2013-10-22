FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Austria risks credit rating for auction cost
October 22, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

Telekom Austria risks credit rating for auction cost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria may have to risk its credit rating, which it said earlier this year was its top priority, to raise debt for a costly frequency auction, its chief executive said.

The company said late on Monday it would pay 1.03 billion euros ($1.41 billion) to buy half the spectrum on offer in an auction for Austrian fourth-generation frequencies, almost three times as much as most analysts had expected.

Asked on Tuesday about Telekom Austria’s goal of maintaining its BBB (stable) rating, Hannes Ametsreiter told journalists: “Naturally, that is now to be seen in a different light and to be discussed with the ratings agencies.”

He ruled out a capital increase in the short term to finance the auction but declined to comment on whether it might be an option to refinance the debt the company said it would raise to pay for the frequencies along with existing cash.

Ametsreiter said Telekom Austria would stick to its 2013 investment goals of about 400 million euros for Austria and 650-700 million for the group, and saw no significant increase in group capital expenditure next year. ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
