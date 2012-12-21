FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Austria's Yesss buy clears last hurdle
December 21, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Telekom Austria's Yesss buy clears last hurdle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Austria’s BWB competition authority said on Friday it would not appeal against Telekom Austria’s acquisition of Orange’s budget mobile brand Yesss, clearing the way for a wider consolidation of the country’s telecom market.

The decision by the BWB, which had signalled it did have concerns about the deal and might appeal, frees Hutchison Whampoa to buy Orange in a 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) deal that was conditional on the Yesss sale. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

