Austrian insurer Uniqa sells hotel investments
December 18, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Austrian insurer Uniqa sells hotel investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa has agreed to sell its stake in a hotels company to a group of investors, it said late on Monday.

Uniqa said it expected to complete the sale of its stake in Austria Hotels International Group to Viennese businessman Oliver Braun and other investors this quarter.

The parties did not disclose the price for the sale of the 11 hotels in Austria and the Czech Republic.

Uniqa recently sold a 25 percent stake in media group Medicur Holding to Raiffeisen-Holding Niederoesterrich-Wien.

Meanwhile, it consolidated its subsidiaries in Croatia, Poland and Hungary and increased its stake in private clinic owner PremiaQaMed to 100 percent. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
