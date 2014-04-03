Austria to sell Verbund stake to state firm -report

VIENNA, April 3 (Reuters) - Austria plans to sell its 51 percent stake in utility Verbund to the government’s state holding company, a magazine reported, in what could be a first step to privatisation.

Austrian magazine News said the sale of the stake, worth 2.6 billion euros ($3.6 billion) at current market value, would provide a one-off benefit to the government’s budget, which is under pressure from aid it is providing to struggling banks.

The report on Thursday cited several strategists involved in the matter and said that Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger planned to give details in a budget speech on April 29.

The new government has said it plans to reform state holding company OIAG and may give it more state companies and stakes to manage so that it can better fulfil its brief of maximising value for Austria.

Any privatisation would have to be conducted through the OIAG.

Neither the OIAG nor the Finance Ministry immediately responded to requests for comment, while a Verbund spokeswoman declined to comment on the News report, saying it was a matter for the owner.

The OIAG, which derives income from dividends paid on the stakes it holds, has a goal to become debt-free by June.

Paying out 2.6 billion euros for Verbund would hamper its scope to take part in a capital increase that is widely expected at Telekom Austria, making it easier for major shareholder Carlos Slim to increase his stake. ($1 = 0.7263 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber; Editing by David Goodman)