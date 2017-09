VIENNA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Austrian power producer Verbund rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the company raised its full-year core profit forecast.

Verbund was trading up 3.5 percent at 17.80 euros at 0806 GMT, outperforming a 0.5 percent higher European utilities index . (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)