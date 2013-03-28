FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Volksbanken says cannot rule out more state aid
March 28, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Austria's Volksbanken says cannot rule out more state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 28 (Reuters) - Partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG said on Thursday it could not rule out having to ask for more state aid due to external shocks or harder-than-expected asset sales.

“Can one rule out that, through such shocks or effects, one would have to ask for state help again? No,” Chief Executive Stephan Koren told a news conference.

Volksbanken earlier posted a fourth-quarter loss and said its balance sheet shrank by nearly a third last year in a revamp mandated by the European Union that will take time to complete.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely

