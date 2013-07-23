FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian lender Volksbanken's debt swap strengthens capital
July 23, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Austrian lender Volksbanken's debt swap strengthens capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 23 (Reuters) - Austria’s partly state-owned Volksbanken AG (OVAG) has strengthened its Core Tier 1 capital by 153 million euros ($202 million) thanks to a debt swap, it said on Tuesday.

The bank, which is undergoing a radical restructuring ordered by the European Union, had offered last month to swap some of its debt to help improve its capital structure.

“With the proceeds generated, OVAG has provided itself with considerable scope for a responsible and rapid reduction of assets,” the bank said in a statement, adding that it still expected to make a loss this year.

The restructuring plan requires Volksbanken, in which the Austrian government bought a 43 percent stake in a rescue operation last year, to wind down or sell more than 10 billion euros worth of non-core operations. ($1=0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

