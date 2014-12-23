Volksbanken owners approve wind-down plan

VIENNA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Owners of part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG (VBAG) approved in principle on Tuesday plans to wind the bank down to head off a looming capital gap, the lender said.

It also said that the European Central Bank had announced a draft decision requiring the Association of Volksbanks - which groups the regional banks that own a majority of flagship VBAG - to maintain a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.63 percent of risk-weighted from July 26, 2015.

Volksbanken, in which the state has a 43 percent stake after a 2012 rescue, announced in October it would hand over some assets to one of the regional banks that own a 52 percent majority and then wind down the rest of its assets over years. The move still requires regulatory approval. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)