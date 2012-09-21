Half of jobs at Austria's Volksbanken to go in overhaul

VIENNA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Half of the jobs at partly nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG are set to go as it sells assets and winds down business under a bailout deal agreed with the European Commission, the bank said.

About 700 positions will be lost to the bank as a result of asset sales, and it will cut another 300 to 400 positions, new Chief Executive Stephan Koren told reporters, predicting an “arduous and protracted procedure” to get the bank fit again.

Koren said it was a risky business to have to sell portfolios worth billions of euros under deadline pressure without taking losses that could undermine the bank’s capital.

“This should work if the economic situation does not worsen dramatically but clearly we cannot give any guarantees,” he said late on Thursday in remarks for release on Friday.

Koren declined to rule out the possibility of needing more state aid should markets remain extremely volatile, and said whipping the lender back into shape was the priority rather than possibly looking for a strong partner with which to join forces.

“We have enough to do so it makes no sense to talk now about partners. First we have to do our homework,” he said.

Volksbanken gained EU regulatory approval for its state bailout on Wednesday after presenting a restructuring plan to ensure its long-term viability.

In April, Austria took a 43 percent stake as part of a rescue that cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

Under the restructuring plan, Volksbanken will cut its balance sheet by more than 10 billion euros and restrict itself to its core business of providing liquidity management services and intermediation in accessing capital markets.

Volksbanken officials said the Austrian state will have to exit a tranche of 300 million euros in non-voting participation capital by the end of 2017, but it was not determined when the state had to sell its 43 percent equity stake.

Volksbanken needs to have signed deals to sell its 51 percent stake in its Romanian banking business - which it has written down to 1 euro - by the end of 2015, and sell its 50 percent stake in its Volksbanken Leasing International business by the end of 2014.

It had not yet begun the process of hiring advisers for the divestments, it said.

Volksbanken also has to dispose of its minority stake in Raiffeisen Zentralbank. Officials said Raiffeisen was due to decide by Oct. 15 whether to buy back the stake or else take on other Volksbanken business as agreed in April.

In either event it should have a positive effect of 100 million euros on capital and 500 million in liquidity, they said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)