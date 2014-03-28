UPDATE 1-Moody's downgrades debt rating for Austria's Volksbanken

(Adds details of downgrade, Moody’s quotes, Volksbanken context)

VIENNA, March 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s has cut its debt rating for part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG to junk status, highlighting another potential problem case for the government which is already grappling with state bank Hypo Alpe Adria’s woes.

Austria in 2012 had to take a 43 percent stake in Volksbanken (VBAG), which has so far received 1.35 billion euros ($1.85 billion) in state aid and has not ruled out needing more.

It is one of six Austrian lenders due to come under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank this year.

Moody’s downgraded Volksbanken’s senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings to Ba1 from Baa3 late on Thursday and said it could cut them further.

“The downgrade of VBAG’s debt and deposit ratings reflects Moody’s assessment of weakened willingness of the Austrian government for further capital support for VBAG as evidenced by statements of government officials,” the ratings agency said.

It cited a potential need for additional capital driven by Volksbanken’s weak credit profile and a projected 2013 unconsolidated loss of more than 200 million euros that the bank flagged in December. Its 2013 results are due on Thursday.

“The performance of VBAG’s run-down portfolios and its Romanian operations create further uncertainties around the bank’s future capital needs,” Moody’s said.

A Volksbanken spokesman said only that it was making progress in winding down non-core business.

Volksbanken must sell its 51 percent stake in its deconsolidated Romanian banking business by the end of 2015. Volksbank Romania lost around 103 million euros last year.

Austrian regulators have told the group to meet a capital ratio of 13.6 percent of risk-weighted assets, a step that may necessitate raising fresh capital.

But Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger told a newspaper in January that Volksbanken cannot expect to get any more immediate aid from taxpayers.

Volksbanken has said it may use bonds issued by the regional savings banks that own most of it to help fill any capital gap that emerges and avoid seeking more state aid.

It has forecast losses through 2015 as it carries out a drastic restructuring ordered by the European Commission.

The government has earmarked 5.8 billion euros in aid over the next five years for struggling banks, primarily Hypo Alpe Adria, which is supposed to be wound down via a “bad bank”.