Austria's Volksbanken calls 1600 GMT news conference

VIENNA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG called a news conference for 1600 GMT on Thursday as officials discussed how to respond should the bank fail a stress test of big euro zone lenders’ ability to withstand shocks.

“Decisions have been taken that we want to communicate to the media,” a spokeswoman said without elaborating.

Newspaper Der Standard had reported earlier that Volksbanken may shift toxic assets into a “bad bank” under a new rescue plan to address a capital shortfall.

That would avoid the state, which has a 43 percent stake in Volksbanken after a 2012 rescue, having to inject any more capital into the bank, it said.

Sources close to the situation told Reuters in August that Volksbanken, which has already received 1.35 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in public aid, does not have enough capital to pass the European Central Bank’s (ECB) stress test of big euro zone lenders.

Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said this week that Austria was preparing a response that does not involve state aid in case Volksbanken fails the stress test, the results of which come out this month.