Shift to bad bank to cost Volksbanken 505 mln euros in writedowns
#Financials
December 11, 2014 / 2:02 PM / 3 years ago

Shift to bad bank to cost Volksbanken 505 mln euros in writedowns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The planned conversion of Austria’s Volksbanken AG (VBAG) into a “bad bank” will trigger around 505 million euros ($629 million) in writedowns this year, the part-nationalised lender said on its website.

VBAG, which failed this year’s stress test of big European banks’ ability to withstand shocks, said in October it planned to wind itself down next year to avoid a looming capital crunch it was struggling to plug.

The alliance of regional banks that owns a majority stake will go on.

The change to a bad bank, subject of an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Dec. 23, means the lender needs to change its valuation methods and book writedowns, it said.

It said the Financial Market Authority ordered it last week to add an agenda item on “possible capital measures” for the shareholders meeting.

Austria has a 43 percent stake in Volksbanken, which has received 1.35 billion euros in state aid so far and has said it aims to avoid needing any more. ($1 = 0.8029 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
