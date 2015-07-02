Austria's regional lenders get EU green light for restructuring

VIENNA, July 2 (Reuters) - European officials on Thursday approved restructuring plans by regional lenders in Austria’s Association of Volksbanks and the part-nationalised Volksbanken AG (VBAG) that it controls.

The European Commission approval, needed due to the state bailout of flagship lender VBAG in 2012 following the financial crisis, comes less than a year after the association failed a European stress test of lenders.

“The amendments will fundamentally restructure the Austrian Volksbanken sector in order to make it viable in the long-term without further state support,” the Commission said in a statement.

The approval is a victory for the association, which aims to place VBAG’s assets in a wind-down vehicle called Immigon Portfolioabbau and transfer its main functions to another member bank, Volksbank Wien-Baden.

The 51 primary banks in the association will then be merged into 10 bigger institutions, the Commission said. The Austrian state owns a 43 percent stake in VBAG.

Winding down VBAG by turning it into a so-called “bad bank” will relieve pressure on the other regional lenders in the Association of Volksbanks that own 52 percent of VBAG.

In 2014, the European Central Bank told the Volksbanken group to strengthen its balance sheet by July 2015 as it rushes to wind down its flagship unit and plug a capital hole exposed by a health check on euro zone banks. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Mark Potter)