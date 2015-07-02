UPDATE 1-Austria's regional lenders get approval for restructuring plan

(Adds ECB approval, company comment)

VIENNA, July 2 (Reuters) - European authorities have given the green light to plans for a major restructuring of Austrian regional banks and bailed-out lender Volksbanken AG (VBAG) , a milestone in the sector’s recovery from the financial crisis.

The European Commission said in a statement that it approved plans to restructure the Association of Volksbanks and the part-nationalised VBAG, which it controls. EC approval was required because VBAG was bailed out by the Austrian government in 2012 following the financial crisis.

Last year, the association failed an ECB stress test, forcing it to restructure. The European Central Bank, which is the main supervisor of euro zone banks, did not comment but three sources familiar with the matter said the ECB did not oppose the restructuring plans.

One of the sources said that the ECB approval contained certain conditions, but declined to elaborate.

Under the plans the association will place VBAG’s assets in a wind-down vehicle called Immigon Portfolioabbau and transfer its main functions to another bank, Volksbank Wien-Baden. The Austrian state owns a 43 percent stake in VBAG.

At the same time the 51 regional banks, all members of the association, will be merged into 10 bigger institutions.

“The amendments will fundamentally restructure the Austrian Volksbanken sector in order to make it viable in the long-term without further state support,” the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

Winding down VBAG by turning it into a so-called bad bank will relieve pressure on the other regional lenders in the Association of Volksbanks, which owns 52 percent of VBAG.

Last year, the ECB told the Volksbanken group to strengthen its balance sheet by July 2015 as it rushes to wind down its flagship unit and plug a capital hole exposed by a health check on euro zone banks.

Austria’s market watchdog, FMA, has also approved the restructuring plans, according to a source.

Volksbank spokeswoman Petra Roth said the association had yet to receive any official word from the European Commission, the ECB or FMA, and she declined to comment on whether any conditions were attached to approvals.

“The decision of the European Central Bank remains outstanding, as does that of the Austrian regulator, and we haven’t yet seen any official statement from the European Commission. We’ve just seen the press reports,” she said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Fenton)