FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria to turn Volksbanken into "bad bank" - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Austria to turn Volksbanken into "bad bank" - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Austrian part-nationalised lender Volksbanken AG (OVAG) will be turned into a “bad bank” and wound down in a step that aims to resolve a looming capital gap at the group, comprising the bank and its majority owners, two sources familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

The plan comes amid European health checks of big banks’ balance sheets.

The step, which would avoid having Austria put more aid into the group that is majority owned by dozens of regional banks, must still win regulatory approval, the sources said. Other parts of the group would take on OVAG’s good assets under the plan.

Volksbanken, one of six Austrian lenders undergoing strict scrutiny of their balance sheets before results of a stress test emerge late this month, and the finance ministry declined to comment ahead of a news conference the bank called for 1600 GMT.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.