VIENNA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Austria’s Volksbanken AG will be partly nationalised and its owners will see their capital cut as part of a package to get the loss-making bank back on its feet, the lender said on Monday.

Regional banks will remain majority owners of Volksbanken AG after the exercise, which calls for the Austrian state to inject 250 million euros ($334.9 million) and the regional banks at least 230 million euros, it said in a statement.