Austria's Volksbanken cuts balance sheet in turnaround drive

VIENNA, March 28 (Reuters) - Partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG posted a fourth-quarter loss and said its balance sheet shrank by nearly a third last year in a drastic EU-mandated revamp that will take time to complete.

Austria had to take a 43 percent stake in the bank last April as part of a rescue that cost taxpayers more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

The bank reported on Thursday a 2012 net loss of 131 million euros under local accounting standards - worse than its November forecast it would lose less than 100 million.

It also posted a group net profit under IFRS rules of 313 million euros, thanks to one-off items. The group had lost 959 million euros in 2011 under IFRS.

Volksbanken gave no quarterly data but based on the group profit after taxes and minority interests of 599 million euros in the first three quarters, the figures signal a quarterly loss of 286 million under IFRS due to writedowns and tax accruals.

Net interest income fell 44 percent in 2012 and risk provisions more than tripled while job cuts reduced staff costs.

Total assets fell by 13.5 billion euros in 2012 to 27.7 billion at the end of December. Its sale of eastern Europe arm VBI to Sberbank accounted for 8.8 billion of the drop.

That sale, the divestment of other assets and the extra state aid it got last year helped boost its tier 1 capital ratio to 10.9 percent of risk-weighted assets from 8.8 percent at the end of 2011. It did not give a core tier 1 ratio.

Volksbanken reiterated its outlook from November that it expected another group operating loss in 2013. It did not give a figure for its 2012 operating loss under IFRS.

Aid to ailing lenders like Volksbanken, “bad bank” KA Finanz and Hypo Alpe Adria has made Austria run bigger public deficits than hoped in 2012 and 2013.

Half of the jobs at Volksbanken are set to go as it sells assets and winds down business under a bailout deal agreed with the European Commission.

Volksbanken needs to sell its 51 percent stake in its deconsolidated Romania business - which it has written down to 1 euro - by the end of 2015, and sell its 50 percent stake in its Volksbanken Leasing International business by the end of 2014.

Chief Executive Stephan Koren has said it was risky to have to sell portfolios worth billions of euros under deadline pressure without taking losses that could undermine its capital.

He has declined to rule out needing more state aid should markets remain extremely volatile, but the bank said last month it did not need more state aid for now.

Austria’s Raiffeisen Zentralbank could buy leasing business assets from Volksbanken as its contribution to Volksbanken’s bailout, RZB said this month.