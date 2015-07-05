FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union Investment to buy most old Volksbanken assets -source
July 5, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Union Investment to buy most old Volksbanken assets -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - German asset manager Union Investment plans to buy most of the assets left over from the empire of Austria’s Volksbanken, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday, confirming a report in German markets daily Boersen-Zeitung.

Volksbanken, crushed in the financial crisis after a break-neck expansion into eastern Europe, closed as a bank on Friday and became a “bad bank” called Immigon, with the sole purpose of seling 7 billion euros ($7.78 billion) of assets.

Union Investment will buy Immigon’s Volksbank Invest Kapitalanlagegesellschaft and Immo Kapitalanlage units, which the Boersen-Zeitung said had between 5 billion euros and 6 billion euros of assets under management.

The sale will cure one headache for the Austrian government, which owns 43 percent of Immigon and is separately struggling to wind down Heta, the state vehicle for failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

Most of the rest of Immigon is owned by other regional lenders in the Austrian Volksbank association.

Immigon declined to comment and Union Investment did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)

