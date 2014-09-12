Austria won't necessarily have to aid Volksbanken-minister

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Austrian taxpayers will not automatically have to provide more support to struggling lender Volksbanken AG, new Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling was quoted as saying by newspaper Die Presse.

Schelling was until this month chairman of the part-nationalised lender, one of six Austrian banks undergoing the European Central Bank’s asset quality review and a stress test to see if the euro zone’s biggest lenders can withstand shocks to the system.

Sources close to the situation said last month that Volksbanken, which has already got 1.35 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in public support, believes it does not have enough capital to pass the test.

In an interview published on Friday, Schelling was asked whether the Austrian taxpayer would have to jump in again to prop up Volksbanken.

“No, he does not. We expect results of the stress test in October. Then there is a deadline of six to nine months to restore the desired condition. But we have to announce within two weeks where the trip is headed,” he said.

Banks being scrutinised by the ECB have six months to close any capital gap from its asset quality review of their balance sheets, and nine months to address shortfalls from the adverse scenario test which checks if they can maintain a 5.5 percent core capital adequacy ratio in times of stress.

They need an 8 percent ratio under baseline scenarios.

Volksbanken is majority owned by dozens of regional savings banks. The state took a 43 percent stake as part of a rescue in 2012.

Credit ratings agency Fitch said this month it expects Volksbanken to fail the adverse scenario stress test and reiterated the lender may need more state aid.

Volksbanken has declined to comment until the stress test results are official.