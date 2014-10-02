FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Volksbanken says to be split up
October 2, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

Austria's Volksbanken says to be split up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Austria’s part-nationalised Volksbanken AG (VBAG) is to be split up in a radical restructuring that aims to avoid requiring more state aid, the lender said on Thursday.

The flagship lender of the Volksbanken group that includes dozens of regional banks that own a majority stake will transfer its tasks to another Volksbank, probably in the first half of 2015, it said in a statement. The flagship will then drop out of the group should it get regulatory approval for the plan.

“VBAG’s aim is to carry on speedily with the wind-down process that has been running successfully for the last two years in order to fully liquidate its assets, and to meet its liabilities to creditors on the relevant maturity dates,” it said.

Reuters had earlier cited sources familiar with the plan as saying the flagship would be turned into a “bad bank” and wound down in a step that aims to resolve a looming capital gap at the group. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Keiron Henderson)

