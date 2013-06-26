FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zumtobel sees plant closure costs at 10-15 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Zumtobel sees plant closure costs at 10-15 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 26 (Reuters) - The cost for lighting group Zumtobel of closing two magnetics plants in Austria and Australia would be 10-15 million euros ($13-20 million), the company’s chief executive told Reuters.

“These are plants in a technology where we have been saying for some time that the technology has no chance of survival,” Harald Sommerer said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “We calculate the costs at 10 to 15 million euros.”

Zumtobel said on Tuesday it was withdrawing from magnetics. It said it would close a plant in the Austrian province of Styria and might close another site in Melbourne, Australia, if a potential investor did not come through.

$1 = 0.7649 euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.