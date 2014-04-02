FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zumtobel says has potential buyers for two plants
April 2, 2014

Zumtobel says has potential buyers for two plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel has potential buyers for two of its plants, its chief executive told investors at a capital markets day in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

“For two fabs, we have potential buyers,” Ulrich Schumacher said, declining to say which two they were.

Zumtobel earlier announced a cost-cutting plan designed to double its operating profit margin in three years and said it had identified four to six plants it wanted to downsize or sell off in its financial year starting this May. (Reporting by Sabine Wollrab; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

